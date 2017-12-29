Police pull gun on teen driver after dangerous joy ride

Police have charged a juvenile with two counts of furious driving and drive unlicensed.

Police have charged a juvenile with two counts of furious driving and drive unlicensed. Trevor Veale

A TEENAGER was forced from a car at gunpoint by police after the unlicensed juvenile went on a high-speed joy ride up to 160km/h along the Bruxner Highway.

Police allege about 1.30pm yesterday, Highway Patrol officers detected a Mitsubishi Magna, which had no number plates, driving past at a speed well over the speed limit on the highway near Drake.

They also allege several phone calls were made to police by concerned motorists, who told officers they nearly crashed into the speeding Magna.

When police caught up to the driver on the outskirts of Drake, they turned down Long Gully Rd and a short time later drove into a residential driveway.

Police blocked the driveway exit, but the driver revved the engine and attempted to dangerously drive around the police car before officers pulled their guns on the driver.

The driver, 16, allegedly said to police: "First time you c---s have got me, I've been doing this for a while".

They was taken to Casino Police Station where they were charged with two counts of furious driving and drive unlicensed.

The juvenile was released on conditional bail to appear at Casino Children's Court in January.