Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police pull gun on teen driver after dangerous joy ride

Police have charged a juvenile with two counts of furious driving and drive unlicensed.
Police have charged a juvenile with two counts of furious driving and drive unlicensed. Trevor Veale
Claudia Jambor
by

A TEENAGER was forced from a car at gunpoint by police after the unlicensed juvenile went on a high-speed joy ride up to 160km/h along the Bruxner Highway.

Police allege about 1.30pm yesterday, Highway Patrol officers detected a Mitsubishi Magna, which had no number plates, driving past at a speed well over the speed limit on the highway near Drake.

They also allege several phone calls were made to police by concerned motorists, who told officers they nearly crashed into the speeding Magna.

When police caught up to the driver on the outskirts of Drake, they turned down Long Gully Rd and a short time later drove into a residential driveway.

Police blocked the driveway exit, but the driver revved the engine and attempted to dangerously drive around the police car before officers pulled their guns on the driver.

The driver, 16, allegedly said to police: "First time you c---s have got me, I've been doing this for a while".

They was taken to Casino Police Station where they were charged with two counts of furious driving and drive unlicensed.

The juvenile was released on conditional bail to appear at Casino Children's Court in January.

Topics:  drake highway patrol northern rivers crime northern rivers roads richmond lac

Lismore Northern Star
Supreme Court to decide on bail for murder accused

Supreme Court to decide on bail for murder accused

MAN accused of murdering Byron DJ will have to wait for a decision on his bail application.

'Devastated by this attempt to burn the place down'

'DEVASTATED': Crawford House Museum president John Sim shows where vandals struck the historical house, throwing a burning toilet paper roll through a window.

A flaming toilet rolwas thrown into an historic building

How a US city will pay tribute to Lismore this NYE

Eau Claire's Light Up Eau Claire Lantern Festival 2016 was a popular New Year's Eve event. Sourced from: LightUpEauClaire.com

NYE celebrations in a US city will feature Lismore.

Setting apart from the Pack

PACKSTERS: Pack Gallery Studio directors Paula Bannan and Karen Preston.

Pack Gallery Studio is already impressing locals and tourists alike

Local Partners