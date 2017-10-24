Police pry hunting knife from man during Ballina arrest

A man has been arrested after he allegedly held up a hunting knife in front of police.

Police will allege that at 5pm yesterday, a 49-year-old man approached another man, who was in a common property of a block of flats in Ballina.

The victim was being stared at and asked the 49-year-old what was going on.

The 49-year-old then punched the victim two or three times to the face. The victim retreated into his unit.

While police were speaking to the victim inside his unit, the 49-year-old approached police and the victim.

He was holding a hunting knife at chest height and said, "I like to get in first."

Police grabbed the man by the wrist and had to pry the knife from his fingers.

After he was disarmed he was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and armed with intent.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.