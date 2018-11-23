Police provide update on fatal crash cause

Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry asks the community to drive to conditions following last night's Moore Park Rd fatality.

POLICE have revealed that wet conditions may have been a contributing factor to the tragic death of a man on Moore Park Rd overnight.

The 43-year-old was driving a Ford van east on Moore Park Rd about 7.30 last night when his vehicle left the road and collided with a tree, Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said.

"A male driver, being the sole occupant of the vehicle, has died as a result of the impact," Sen Sgt McGarry said.

"The crash has occurred on a bend on the road in wet conditions."

The van was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

He said "forensic crash officers have attended the scene and have commenced their investigations", but it will be a little while until they are finalised.

Sen Sgt McGarry said he would like to remind the community to drive safely and to conditions.

"We haven't had a lot of rain in recent times and because of that any rain that we do get is going to make the road more slippery than usual as it will bring material, oil or other substances to the surface and that can make the road slippery," he said.

"Our message is to drive to conditions and slow down, just take care on our roads as we don't wish to have any more fatales - particularly going into the holiday season."

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing to any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter or relevant dash-cam footage to contact Policelink on 131 444.