Police proud of Falls crowd

This years Falls Festival in Byron Bay gets an overall good wrap.

Tweed/Byron Police District have commented that they were generally pleased with the behaviour of patrons at this years Falls Festival, North Byron Parklands, Yelgun.

Up to 20,000 patrons attended the three-day event, daily.

Police recorded 50 drug detections and one drug supply offence, predominantly for MDMA. Police also located cannabis, ketamine, cocaine and LSD.

A 20-year-old Queensland man was charged with ‘Sexual Touching without Consent.’

Police also dealt with 55 persons for trespass.

Given the large crowd numbers Police were generally pleased with patron behaviour but continue to warn against the risks of Prohibited Drugs.

“Those considering trespassing at Festivals will also have legal action taken against them.”