Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This years Falls Festival in Byron Bay gets an overall good wrap.
This years Falls Festival in Byron Bay gets an overall good wrap.
News

Police proud of Falls crowd

Amber Gibson
5th Jan 2020 2:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Tweed/Byron Police District have commented that they were generally pleased with the behaviour of patrons at this years Falls Festival, North Byron Parklands, Yelgun.

Up to 20,000 patrons attended the three-day event, daily.

Police recorded 50 drug detections and one drug supply offence, predominantly for MDMA. Police also located cannabis, ketamine, cocaine and LSD.

A 20-year-old Queensland man was charged with ‘Sexual Touching without Consent.’

Police also dealt with 55 persons for trespass.

Given the large crowd numbers Police were generally pleased with patron behaviour but continue to warn against the risks of Prohibited Drugs.

“Those considering trespassing at Festivals will also have legal action taken against them.”

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia to go red and yellow in public RFS tribute

        Australia to go red and yellow in public RFS tribute

        Breaking On Friday, January 10, put red and yellow ribbons on your car and letterbox for our fire fighting heroes

        How a young Scotsman made his fortune on the Far North Coast

        premium_icon How a young Scotsman made his fortune on the Far North Coast

        News HARD work and business sense saw Thomas Hewetson flourish as a timber mill owner...

        The challenges facing National Parks in fire aftermath

        premium_icon The challenges facing National Parks in fire aftermath

        News NATIONAL Parks and Wildlife Service advise visitors to avoid remote areas, respect...

        Feathered friend provides a thrill

        Feathered friend provides a thrill

        News WHAT was thought to be a rare sighting in Ballina is not so rare after all, but...