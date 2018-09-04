Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens. Matt Taylor GLA130718COURT
News

Police prosecutor performs CPR during court

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
4th Sep 2018 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:39 PM

A POLICE prosecutor has performed CPR in a courtroom after a woman in the public gallery reportedly had a seizure.

The Murgon Magistrates Court was in the midst of police call overs on Tuesday afternoon when a woman slumped in her chair at the back of the courtroom.

A man accompanying the woman started shaking her and telling her to wake up.

Magistrate Louisa Pink asked the man what was happening at the back of her courtroom.

"She's having a seizure, your honour, I'm sorry," he said.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens raced to the back of the courtroom, moved chairs out of the way and immediately placed the woman in the recovery position.

Sgt Stevens attempted to get a response from the woman, however she'd stopped breathing.

"Can somebody please call 000," he said.

"Somebody else call the Murgon police station, tell them it's an emergency and we need a defibrillator," he said.

Stevens performed CPR on the woman and was able to get her breathing again.

Emergency services were on scene within minutes, and Sgt Stevens was able to give paramedics a run down of the incident.

"I gave her five quick breaths, I was just about to start pushing and she started breathing again," he said.

"Her pulse is going up and down but she's talking to us."

A QAS spokesman said the 47-year-old woman was taken to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition.

Related Items

editors picks emergency services murgon magistrates court police prosecutor barry stevens qas
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Lismore spiritual healer sues for defamation

    Lismore spiritual healer sues for defamation

    News SERGE Isaac Benhayon is suing a former client, saying she defamed him and portrayed him as the leader of a socially harmful cult.

    1000 homes without power after truck hits powerlines

    1000 homes without power after truck hits powerlines

    News Essential Energy crews are investigating the situation

    GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

    premium_icon GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

    Crime He denied all charges but the jury has delivered its verdict

    Residents terrified by tree poisonings

    premium_icon Residents terrified by tree poisonings

    Crime "IT'S frightening to think someone has ... poisoned our trees”

    Local Partners