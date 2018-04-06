Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Female plumber sexually assaulted at work

by SAM BIDEY
6th Apr 2018 9:47 AM

POLICE are investigating reports a female plumber was sexually assaulted while on a job in Townsville.

The woman had been called out to a unit complex on Blackwood St, Townsville City, about 10.15am yesterday when she was allegedly assaulted by an indigenous male in the basement of the building.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the sexual crimes unit was investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Police Link on 131 444.

RELATED

>> Police investigate reports of rape on busy Townsville road

assault crime plumber sex attack townsville
New Lismore call centre would create 100 jobs

New Lismore call centre would create 100 jobs

News A MAJOR bank is in discussions to open a regional call centre in the CBD.

  • 6th Apr 2018 11:44 AM
PHOTOS: Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

PHOTOS: Freak wave sinks boat, throws skipper into water

News Man "extremely lucky" after dramatic rescue

Three new mobile stations for Northern Rivers

Three new mobile stations for Northern Rivers

News Nammoona, Ramornie and Yorklea to benefit from new towers.

  • 6th Apr 2018 11:01 AM
12 fantastic things to do this week

12 fantastic things to do this week

News From a doco screening to drag racing

  • 6th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

Local Partners