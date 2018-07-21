Police probe 'gang of petrol bombers' terrorising small town

One of the makeshift explosives found earlier this week.

RESIDENTS in the small town of Wyreema claim young kids are to blame for a spate of "petrol bombings" that has left them living in fear for the past few weeks.

Dozens of people have taken to social media reporting "loud bangs" on a nightly basis just metres from the bedroom windows of children.

"This is just b------- our little town is being terrorised," one resident who did not wish to be identified said.

"It has been pretty full on."

Some of the residents have had enough.

Trish Reick has lived in the small township on Toowoomba's outskirts for over a decade and said she has barely slept since the ordeal began.

This week a petrol bomb was thrown just a few feet from her driveway, with the explosion waking her entire street and leaving her children shaken.

Ms Reick is one of dozens of residents claiming their streets have been targeted by a group throwing the makeshift explosives.

"They really need to be caught or they will seriously hurt someone," she said.

"We have never had a problem like this in the 12 years I have been here."

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, believes a group of kids is behind the random incidents currently plaguing the town.

She claims the same group has been throwing eggs and rocks at cars.

"They have been doing burnouts near my street and there have only been a few nights when it hasn't happened," she said.

"(The bombs) take a while to go off which is dangerous if someone comes around the corner and drives over it."

Police are ramping up patrols in the area after a receiving a number of calls from members of the public.

Senior Constable Rod Slatter said the same group may possibly be responsible for other offences committed in the town.

"There have been quite a few calls about (petrol bombs) over the last couple of weeks and I would dare say it is probably kids doing it.," Senior Constable Slatter said.

"It is concerning because it is extremely dangerous for whoever is doing it. It appears to be chlorine and another reactive substance.

"There were a series of cars egged on Wednesday and I've taken wilful damage complaints about them.

"I'd dare say it is possibly connected.

"We're increasing patrols to discourage their behaviour and catch them."