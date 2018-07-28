Footy club caught up in alleged bikie drugs sting

Undercover agents infiltrated the Port Douglas Crocs AFL footy team as part of investigation Operation Papa Prowess.

Undercover agents infiltrated the Port Douglas Crocs AFL footy team as part of investigation Operation Papa Prowess.

The AFL's integrity unit is part of a top-level police probe into the sponsorship of a local footy club by an alleged outlaw bikie drug kingpin who police claim had links to Mexico's Sinaloa cocaine cartel.

Ex-Melbourne-based Bandido bikie gang national sergeant-of-arms Lee Undy is accused of being the mastermind of an international cocaine and MDMA trafficking syndicate in far north Queensland.

The 46-year-old footy fan and gym owner, who has "FTW" (F-k The World) tattooed on his face, was the target of a nine-month covert sting by a joint taskforce, dubbed Operation Papa Prowess.

Australian Federal Police, Queensland's Organised Crime detectives, Victorian Police, Border Force and Australia's Taxation Office are now unpicking the money trail of his alleged unexplained wealth.

The AFL's integrity unit has also been briefed about alleged money laundering as officers investigate whether the syndicates reach extended into the code.

Lee Undy Leaving Cairns watch-house on bail.

Queensland Organised Crime Detective Senior-Sergeant Kevin Goan said the top-level joint taskforce was analysing financial transactions between the syndicate and the AFL.

"It's hard to get a true picture yet,'' Detective Senior-Sergeant Goan said claimed.

"This is a very complex web of money trails and a lot of payments were in cash."

In the nine-month sting, undercover agents infiltrated the top-of-the-ladder Port Douglas Crocs AFL footy team. Mr Undy was a sponsor of the club.

Four years earlier, the Bandido's feared ex-enforcer had left Melbourne 's underbelly after a botched execution attempt - with a contract on his head.

Mr Undy had settled in Port Douglas before about 50 taskforce members raided his luxury home, a yacht, two gyms and a yoghurt shop in the tourist village in March.

Court documents seen by The Courier-Mail show Mr Undy and his 14 other co-accused syndicate members were targeted by phone taps and electronic surveillance.

Investigators monitored five encrypted telecommunications devices including Mr Undy's mobile as the alleged "head of a major drug trafficking syndicate" for nine months, documents show.

Encryption device company Phantom Secure was allegedly used by bikie gang members in Australia.

It followed a global bust led by the FBI on encryption device company Phantom Secure alleged used by bikie gang members in Australia linked to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel to organise drug imports, extortion and murders.

Police will allege the syndicate "facilitated the trafficking of cocaine and MDMA from Melbourne to Cairns and Port Douglas through established criminal links before distribution through a network of suppliers throughout the north".

Senior officials at the Port Douglas AFL Crocs club confirmed they had co-operated fully with the police investigation and ongoing financial analysis by the ATO.

Victoria Police and the ATO are also probing the unexplained wealth and assets generated by alleged syndicate members interstate.

Mr Undy has been remanded in custody at Lotus Glen prison after his bail was refused because of the "unacceptable risk the defendant might interfere with prosecution witnesses".

His case has been listed for committal mention on October 3.