Police praise well-behaved Splendour crowds

Police and Splendour in the Grass 2018. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE have welcomed the good behaviour of festival-goers at Splendour in the Grass.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Mick Dempsey said there had been no major incidents of anti-social behaviour since the festival kicked off at North Byron Parklands yesterday.

Insp Dempsey said while there had been some drug detections at the event, details on these incidents were not yet available.

But he said the 35,000-strong crowds had been well behaved.

"I don't think we've had any reports of assault,” Insp Dempsey said.

"People are behaving well.

"There's been few antisocial issues at this stage.”

He hoped this would remain the case for the duration of the three-day festival.

"The police are here to ensure all festival-goers are safe,” Insp Dempsey said.