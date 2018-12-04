Menu
Bomb squad destroy ‘old film’

by Jacob Miley
4th Dec 2018 6:41 AM

FIVE reels of "old film" had to be destroyed by authorities after they were found in a building giving off a strange odour.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services were called to Boggo Rd at Dutton Park about 3pm yesterday.

"Once they (Police bomb squad) established what it was, working with our scientific group, the best option was to bring the reels into a vacant paddock between the building and the railway," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said.

From there emergency services made an area safe and destroyed the reels in a controlled fire.

The QFES spokesman said the reels were destroyed due to the potential for aged film to explode and let off toxic gases.

EARLIER: Police are expecting to conduct a "controlled explosion" of an item that was located in a building in Brisbane's south.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said authorities were called to Boggo Rd at Dutton Park responding to an item that was producing a strange odour.

It was not known was the item was, the spokesman said.

Police have advised residents may hear the effects of a controlled explosion and are advising the public to avoid the area.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also advised residents to close windows and doors as smoke may affect the area.

boggo road old film

