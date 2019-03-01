Menu
Emergency services work to free woman trapped after rollover

Hayden Johnson
by
1st Mar 2019 8:56 AM
UPDATE: Queensland Ambulance Service report a woman is in hospital after a traffic crash near Rosewood this morning.

The single-vehicle rollover occurred on Rosewood Marburg Rd just after 7am.

Emergency services had to work to free the trapped driver but her injuries were not thought to be serious.

She was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition. 

 

8AM: Queensland Police officers and paramedics are working to free a woman trapped in a car after it rolled at Rosewood.

The woman, aged in her 30s, is believed to remain trapped in her car on Rosewood Marburg Rd.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said initial information suggested the woman's car rolled about 7.10am near the gate of the New Oakleigh coal mine.

He said the woman was being treated by paramedics, but her injuries were not thought to be serious.

There is no traffic disruption in the area.

Queensland Police Service officers and paramedics remain on the scene.

    • 1st Mar 2019 12:28 PM