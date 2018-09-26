Police operation leads to traffic delays
TRAFFIC is being impacted by a police operation at Richmond Hill.
A Transport Management Centre spokesman said while there was "not much traffic" in the area, there would be some delays.
"We do have an alternating stop-slow control in place there at Bangalow Road, near the corner of Boatharbour Rd," he said.
He said one lane would be open at a time.
He could not provide further information about the nature of the operation, but said it began about 12.30pm.
More details to come.