Police operation leads to traffic delays

TRAFFIC is being impacted by a police operation at Richmond Hill.

A Transport Management Centre spokesman said while there was "not much traffic" in the area, there would be some delays.

"We do have an alternating stop-slow control in place there at Bangalow Road, near the corner of Boatharbour Rd," he said.

He said one lane would be open at a time.

He could not provide further information about the nature of the operation, but said it began about 12.30pm.

More details to come.