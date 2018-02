FUEL STOLEN: POLICE are looking for thieves who siphoned diesel fuel from a property in Nashua.

POLICE are investigating an incident at Nashua where an unknown person entered a property on Booyung Road and stole large amounts of fuel.

Approximately 80 litres of diesel fuel was stolen from farming equipment and another two 20 litre containers were also taken.

It is thought to have occurred sometime between 3am on January 23 and 10am January 29.

Witnesses who may have seen anyone or anything suspicious are urged to contact police at Bangalow.