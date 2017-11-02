Police on lookout for a Coke thief in a 'sugar coma'

200 cans of coca-cola have gone missing.

POLICE have posted details about an unusual theft on the Richmond Local Area Command Facebook site.

They said: "Someone is going to have to monitor their blood sugar levels very carefully".

Between 8.30pm on Tuesday and 6.30am yesterday an unknown person has gone to the veranda of a Groom Street, Kyogle address and stolen 200 cans of coca-cola.

They asked: "If you have any information about this offence (or know someone who is currently in a sugar coma) please call Casino police on 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000".

All calls are treated with confidentiality.