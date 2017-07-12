Police on hunt for men behind high-speed chase

A mass search is underway for two men who led police on a high-speed chase this afternoon.

TWO men are at the centre of a man hunt in the Ballina Shire after they led police on a high-speed police chase earlier this afternoon.

The dog squad and a team of Highway Patrol and other police officers are trying to track down the pair in the Wardell area.

It is alleged the men were driving a gold, unregistered Holden Astra, which was found by police abandoned about 3pm on a private property on Back Channel Rd.

About two hours earlier, police will allege a highway patrol vehicle attempted to pull over the unregistered car at Horizon Dr, West Ballina.

At that point, the drive sped off onto the Pacific Highway toward Wardell when police embarked on a high-speed pursuit of the car reaching speeds of up to 140km/h.

Highway Patrol lost the car when it turned onto a narrow, bush track at Wardell about 1.20pm.

Extra police officers and the dog squad were called to the area to track down the two men a short time later.

Forensic testing is expected to conducted on the car, which police said wasn't reported stolen.

Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously on Back Channel Rd or the Wardell area is asked to call Lismore police station, 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.