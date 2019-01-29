Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

29th Jan 2019 10:20 AM

POLICE are pleading with people facing depression or a "personal crisis" to reach out for help, after North Coast officers saved the life of one man yesterday.

Tweed Heads police received calls from concerned members of public about a person they were "significantly" worried about.

"Police attended a location in Pottsville, to find a a person attempting suicide in a car," Tweed-Byron Police District reported on their Facebook page.

"The car doors were locked and windows up.

"Police officers smashed the car windows and removed the person before providing first aid and the ambulance attended."

"The person was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

"If you are thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis help is available.

"If your struggling with some tough emotions or feeling lonely, don't hesitate to call.

"No one needs to face their problems alone."

Contact Lifeline Australia on 131114.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
lifeline suicide tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Same Lotto numbers for 40 years earns Lismore man $1m

    Same Lotto numbers for 40 years earns Lismore man $1m

    News "I'M A few years away from retirement so I'm going to keep it as a nice little nest egg for the next few years".

    • 29th Jan 2019 11:35 AM
    Man allegedly threatened magistrate after bail refusal

    premium_icon Man allegedly threatened magistrate after bail refusal

    Crime He's expected to make a fresh application for bail next month

    Hemp Embassy president to face drug-driving hearing

    premium_icon Hemp Embassy president to face drug-driving hearing

    Crime Nimbin man to fight his charge, but not on its "factual nature”

    Biscuit thief busted with large knife

    premium_icon Biscuit thief busted with large knife

    News When confronted about the theft, the juvenile produced a 25cm knife