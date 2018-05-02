Police officer's impressive NRL tackle to catch escapee

Police were forced to tackle a man who tried to run away during an arrest.

Police were forced to tackle a man who tried to run away during an arrest. Trevor Veale

"COME on detectives, give us a chance."

This was the comment officers from Richmond Police District allege a 28-year-old Pimlico man made as he ran down Cathcart St in Girads Hill on Tuesday.

But his words were in vain as police chased and detained in him what they said, "will no doubt later be described as an NRL standard tackle."

Police will allege that at 11.30am on Tuesday the man was issued a court notice for trespassing and breaching a bail condition in Girards Hill.

Then just after 2pm the man attended the yard of an elderly victim in Girards Hill and started ripping plants out of her garden.

When police were called the 28-year-old entered the back yard of another property.

Lismore detectives advised the man he was under arrest, but as they went to handcuff him, the man he allegedly said: "Come on detectives, give us a chance" and ran down Cathcart St.

That's when he was tackled by an officer.

The man was charged with two counts of entering enclosed lands, stealing plants, escaping police custody, resisting police and breaching his bail.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.