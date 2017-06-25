Police officers attacked after high speed pursuit

A SOUTHPORT man remains behind bars after high speed pursuit and assaulting three police officers in the Tweed-Byron area over the weekend.

About 11.35am on Friday, Highway Patrol Officers identified a Holden Colorado ute speeding on Tweed Street, Brunswick Heads.

Police attempted to stop the ute but it took off at high speeds through Brunswick Heads.

The pursuit continued to the motorway where the car was travelling south before cutting across the grass divider to head north.

It is alleged the offending car reached speeds of up to 160km-hr.

Near Clothiers Creek the ute had to stop due to a broken down heavy vehicle, where the man was arrested.

The 36-year-old Queenslander was charged with police pursuit and drive in a manner dangerous to the public.

He was given conditional bail which he could not meet and therefore was kept in custody.

In a separate incident, about 4.10pm on Saturday, three Tweed Senior Constables took the accused to a police truck to transport him to a corrections centre.

As the man was led to the police truck, he began throwing violent punches at the three officers.

A struggle occurred and police were forced to use OC spray to restrain him.

The three police officers all received injuries of cuts and bruises during the altercation.

One officer injured his shoulder and was treated at Tweed Heads Hospital, while another had his uniform and sunglasses damaged.

The man was charged with three counts of assaulting police in the execution of their duty and three counts of malicious damage.

He will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on July 3.