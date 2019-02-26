Police officers assaulted during arrest

A POLICE officer has allegedly had their shoulder dislocated during an arrest at Goonellabah.

Richmond Police District will allege that on the February 11 a 27-year-old Goonellabah woman stole a mountain bike from a licensed premises at Goonellabah.

Police attended a Goonellabah licensed premises on Friday night to speak to the woman about this incident.

During the conversation, a 40-year-old Goonellabah man tried to interfere with police.

Both the man and woman were advised they were under arrest before the two people started fighting with police.

During the alleged fight, the woman punched a Senior Constable to the back of the head and another Senior Constable had a shoulder dislocated.

Police used capsicum spray on the man.

Both were taken to Lismore Police station, where the woman was charged with assaulting police occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting police and larceny.

The man was charged with resisting policeand using offensive language.

Both will appear at Lismore Local Court in March.