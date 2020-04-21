Police officer’s assault hearing delayed by months

A still from camera phone footage taken of the alleged incident.

A still from camera phone footage taken of the alleged incident.

A POLICE officer accused of assaulting a teen boy during an arrest in Byron Bay will have to wait to defend the charge against him.

Senior constable Michial Luke Greenhalgh, 38, is expected to fight the single charge of common assault that arose from the January 11, 2018 arrest of a boy in Lateen Lane.

The alleged victim, aged 16 at the time, was holidaying in Byron Bay at the time of the alleged incident.

After the footage of the arrest circulated online, NSW Police said officers were called to the scene after reports of a naked male acting erratically in the early hours of the morning.

The accused is yet to face court in person over the matter, but when the case was first mentioned before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, December 2 last year, solicitor Sally McPherson entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to one count of common assault.

At that time, Ms McPherson applied for a non-publication order to prevent the publication of her client’s name, but this was refused by the Magistrate.

Sen-Constable Greenhalgh was formally charged last October following a recommendation which came out of a Law Enforcement Conduct Commission inquiry into the January, 2018 arrest and the teen’s subsequent detention.

The names of all other officers who were present were suppressed throughout the LECC process and none of those colleagues have been publicly identified, nor have they faced any criminal allegations.

Sen-Constable Greenhalgh was working within the Tweed Byron Police District at the time of the alleged incident but has since been relocated to the neighbouring Richmond Police District, based in Lismore.

A hearing had previously been scheduled for May 12 to 15 but these dates have since been vacated.

The matter has been listed for a mention on September 14.

It’s expected a new hearing date will be discussed on that day.