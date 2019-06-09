Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The car at the end of Cabbage Tree Point Rd, Steiglitz was reported to emergency services.
The car at the end of Cabbage Tree Point Rd, Steiglitz was reported to emergency services.
News

Man dies after car found submerged in waterway

by Annie Perets, Amanda Robbemond
9th Jun 2019 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died after a car he was driving was found submerged in a Gold Coast waterway during the early hours of this morning

The 45-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after the car was found at the end of Cabbage Tree Point Rd, Steiglitz.

The vehicle was found semi-submerged and on its roof.

Reports of an overturned car in waters off Walkers Jetty Road were reported to emergency services about 6am this morning

Lifeline can be contacted on 13 11 14.

More Stories

death emergency gold coast

Top Stories

    A-grade chooks at the annual show

    premium_icon A-grade chooks at the annual show

    News The quality is better than ever post-drought - here's why.

    Vintage lovers hunt for gold

    premium_icon Vintage lovers hunt for gold

    News Hundreds flock to Brunswick Heads to search for vintage gold

    LAST ROLL: Sad day as team mourns bowling club collapse

    premium_icon LAST ROLL: Sad day as team mourns bowling club collapse

    News Members bowl for the last time after a decade of games

    $4m upgrade will create 60 jobs

    premium_icon $4m upgrade will create 60 jobs

    Business Uupgrade hopes to attract pilot training schools