GA southern region police officer will front Gatton magistrates court for assault, wilful damage and trespass. (File Image)
Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking and assault

Ali Kuchel
14th Aug 2020 4:39 PM | Updated: 5:52 PM
A POLICE officer from the southern region has been stood down from duty and is set to face court.

A 35-year-old female constable from Southern Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer was the subject of an investigation into allegations relating to off duty behaviour. Further the officer was charged for stalking and was issued a notice to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on September 7, for offences of common assault, wilful damage, trespass and obstruct police.

gatton magistrates court queensland police servce
