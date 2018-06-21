Police officer smashes car window during struggle

Two people were refused bail to face court today over drug and police resist allegations.

Two people were refused bail to face court today over drug and police resist allegations. Trevor Veale

TWO PEOPLE have been charged after police allegedly found weapons during a vehicle stop.

Richmond Target Action Group officers will alleged they were on Corndale Rd when they saw a car being driven by an 18-year-old Burnt Bridge woman about 1pm yesterday.

Police allege they knew the passenger of the car, a 29-year-old man was Lismore, was wanted in relation to a beach of bail offence.

They stopped the car but the woman allegedly refused to open the door.

Police allege she then attempted to start the car and drive away while they were standing near the door.

An officer, concerned they could be run over, punched the window hard enough to shatter it.

Police then turned off the car's ignition and removed the keys.

The woman allegedly tried to push police away from the car, as officers tried to remove the 29-year-old man from the passenger seat.

When he refused and allegedly reached for something under his seat, police deployed a burst of OC spray and placed the duo under arrest.

When officers searched the car, they allegedly found a taser and knife.

The duo were taken to Lismore Police Station, where the woman was charged with resisting police, porssessing a prohibited weapon and custody of a knife in a public place.

The man was charged with resisting police and a breach of bail.

Both were refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.