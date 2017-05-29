24°
Critical Alert

Police officer shot dead in Lockyer Valley named

Tara Miko
| 29th May 2017 3:10 PM Updated: 6:45 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Brett Forte has been identified as the police officer fatally shot. Picture: Facebook
Brett Forte has been identified as the police officer fatally shot. Picture: Facebook

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Police officer Brett Forte has died after being shot while on duty
  • Three other police officers are injured 
  • The incident occurred at Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley, about 2.20pm
  • A large exclusion zone remains in place in the Lockyer Valley where a gunman is still on the run
  • Police urge people to remain indoors

UPDATE: A policeman shot and killed today was a father and experienced officer from Toowoomba's Tactical Crime Squad.

The Courier Mail is reporting Brett Forte died after attempting to pull over a man who opened fire in the Lockyer Valley east of Toowoomba this afternoon.

It's believed police are this evening in a siege situation, with the shooter in a shipping container.

An emergency declaration was declared under the provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act and an exclusion zone remains in place for the area of Fords Rd, Forestry Rd West, Sandy Creek Rd, Gerard Ln, Seventeen Mile Rd, Wellers Rd and Forest Rd.

Residents living in the exclusion zone are being advised to remain inside their homes until further notice.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her thoughts were with the family.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the officer killed while carrying out his duties protecting our community in the Lockyer Valley today," she said.

"Every day, the brave officers of the Queensland Police Service put their lives on the line when they go to work.
Each of us should be immensely grateful for the work they do."

UPDATE: A tense siege situation continues to unfold in the Lockyer Valley this evening where a man believed to have shot and killed a police officer remains on the run.

Police in body armour appear to have focused on an area off Redbank Rd which remains closed to traffic as the situation unfolds.

It has been confirmed three other officers were also injured in the incident which started at Seventeen Mile about 2.20pm.

The fallen officer had attempted to intercept a vehicle after responding to reports of a shooting incident at which point a man is believed to have shot the officer.

An armed man is on the run from police after an officer was shot this afternoon.
An armed man is on the run from police after an officer was shot this afternoon. Contributed

The officer was taken to Gatton Showgrounds where attempts at CPR were unsuccessful.

Three other officers were also injured in the incident, but their conditions are not known at this stage.

A throng of media has converged at the corner of Redbank Rd and Adare Rd where the heavily armed Special Emergency Response Team officers were seen entering a property.

The wanted man is believed to be in hiding on a semi-rural property.

UPDATE: A large exclusion zone remains in place in the Lockyer Valley where a gunman is still on the run after a fatal police shooting this afternoon.

Reports suggest the police officer was shot on duty responding to an incident at Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley, about 2.20pm.

It is understood but police are yet to confirm the officer had responded to reports of a known offender at the location and attempted to intercept the vehicle when the suspect opened fire on the officer.

Paramedics treated the officer near the Gatton Showgrounds, ABC is reporting.

Gatton locals have heard varying accounts of the drama on Monday afternoon.

"I heard a prison officer and a police officer had been shot - and the policeman had been killed," the manager of the Shell service station at Gatton, Peter O'Brien said.

"The road has been closed and people in the area ae being advised to stay indoors.

"But we get little snippets of information from each driver coming in so it's hard to know what's correct."

Staff at Gatton Real Estate have been glued to their radios, with one saying she heard police were "laying spikes down on every road around Wallers Road and Fords Road in Seventeen Mile".

"And we heard the man has got the policeman's gun."

Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan said on Monday afternoon information was scarce at this time.

"We don't have all the facts but we certainly send our condolences and thoughts to the police officer's family, and urge residents in that area to stay inside and keep safe," Cr Milligan said.

Police in body armour are diverting traffic down various roads in the Lockyer Valley, and heavily armed Special Emergency Response Team vehicles were seen driving down Redbank Rd.

It is understood the armed man remains at large, and police continue to urge people to remain indoors.

UPDATE: A police officer has died after being shot.

An emergency situation has been declared and the gunman still on the run.

It's believed the police officer was shot at Seventeen Mile, east of Toowoomba.

The Chronicle contacted Police Media, which could not confirm the officer's death.

The death has been widely reported across Queensland media outlets. 

Police have told the public to avoid the area, and residents of the closed streets to stay inside.
Police have told the public to avoid the area, and residents of the closed streets to stay inside.

3.30PM: An armed man is on the run from police after an officer was shot this afternoon.

Police have warned Lockyer Valley residents to remain inside.

An exclusion zone is in place in the Lockyer Valley after an attempted vehicle intercept this afternoon.

Initial information suggests the officer identified a "known offender" and attempted to intercept the vehicle in Seventeen Mile near Adare.

The officer is believed to have been critically injured in the incident.

The offender is believed to be armed and on the run in the area, with reports a police vehicle was stolen in the incident.

It is believed the gunman has also fired shots at a police helicopter sent to the scene.

"Police are currently at the scene of an incident in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon where an officer has been injured," a police spokesman said.

"Members of the public and the media are being advised to avoid the area surrounding Wallers Rd, Forestry Rd, Ringwood Rd and Fords Rd as the incident is still unfolding."

Special Emergency Response Team officers from Brisbane are en route to the area in the Lockyer Valley where an exclusion zone has been established.

Residents told radio station River949 multiple shots were heard in the area and police were door-knocking in the vicinity of the lockdown, urging people to stay indoors.

Residents are advised to keep doors closed and report anything suspicious to Policelink or, if an emergency, contact 000.

EARLIER: Police are responding to a critical incident in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon amid reports an officer has been shot.

Initial information suggests one police officer has been injured and another police vehicle damaged after officers responded to reports of a wanted offender in the area.

The incident, reported to be near the corner of Wallers and Forestry Rd, will be put in lockdown.

That exclusion zone will then be extended to Fords Rd.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles and paramedics are at the scene.

Police are expected to declare an exclusion zone around the area shortly.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  crime editors picks police

Police officer shot dead in Lockyer Valley named

Police officer shot dead in Lockyer Valley named

BREAKING: A policeman shot and killed today was a father and experienced officer from Toowoomba’s Tactical Crime Squad.

Snake enclosure stolen from Northern Rivers pet shop

Snake enclosure stolen from pet shop.

Snake no longer homeless, but unfortunately it didn't happen legally

North Lismore house fire extinguished

HOT STUFF: Fire & Rescue crews from Lismore attended a house fire in Macaulay St, North Lismore, on May 27, 2017.

House fire detroys structure and contents

You can be clean, green and help a koala in one go

Simplyclean's Huw Jones (left) pictured purchasing a lemon myrtle tree to plant on his property from Mark Wilson at the 'Friends of the Koala' tree nursery.

Lismore based Friends of the Koala is getting some love

Local Partners

You can be clean, green and help a koala in one go

THE Simplyclean range is underpinned by good science and a desire for innovation.

Reconciliation Week marked in Byron Shire

Informal gathering to take place this week

Ten awesome things to do this week

Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.

From Mr Beef in Casino to Byron Bay Rugby

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

LOCAL TALENT: Clunes resident Francesca Rockette offers some fantastic up-cicled goods and crafts at Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Mandy and Ellen will be just women like us in Nimbin

DUO: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their hit show Women Like Us to Nimbin.

Hit comedy show heading towards Nimbin

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

THE convicted drug smuggler is back on Australian soil and in hiding, but Gladstone could soon be on her radar.

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

Spicer discusses impact of discrimination

AUTHOR: Tracey Spicer.

Tracey Spicer to speak in Lismore

Shot at the live shows slips through Sally's fingers

Sally Skelton and Bojesse Pigram pictured after their battle performance on The Voice.

Sunshine Coast singer's dramatic elimination from The Voice

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 11.30AM - 12.00PM First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER OFFER

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!