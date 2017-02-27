Officer seriously assaulted by teen

A TEENAGER has been refused bail after he allegedly seriously assaulted a Corrective Services Officer yesterday.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said police alleged the 19-year-old Lismore man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

After he unsuccessfully applied for bail he then seriously assaulted a Correctives Officer, Snr Const Henderson said.

The 19-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a law enforcement officer and was bail refused.

He will Appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday via Audio Visual Link.