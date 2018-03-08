ASSAULT: Officer cops punch to the face

PARAMEDICS required the assistance of police last night when they went to retrieve a patient.

Police will allege they were called to a Fairy Hill residence where a 43-year-old Fairy Hill man assaulted one of the officers.

He rushed towards the officer and punched him twice in both eyes.

"He is a very solid police officer so (the assaulter) must have been pretty violent to attack him," Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond Police said.

Police wrestled the man to the ground and restrained him with handcuffs.

The 44 year old was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with Assault Police and Resist Police.

He will appear in Casino Local court in April.

Sr Const Henderson said over the last few years the need for police to assist paramedics in their work, has increased.