Police officer punched to the ground in assault

An Evans Head woman will face court next month after assaulting a police officer.

A POLICE officer was allegedly punched to the ground after a woman refused to leave an Evans Head address.

Richmond Local Area Command will allege at 11:25pm on Friday night, officers were asked to attend an address in Booyong St in order to remove an unwelcome person.

Police spoke to an intoxicated 44-year-old Evans Head woman when the she walked out of the premises then tried to access another unit.

After the woman repeatedly refused to leave, police attempted to escort her out.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the woman then took a swipe at an officer and pushed him into a brick wall before she punched the officer to the ground and kicked him.

Police restrained the woman before she was taken to Lismore Police Station, where she was charged with assault police and resist police.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in May.