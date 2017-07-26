Police officer 'lucky to be alive' after crash

WEDNESDAY 12.30pm: NSW Ambulance Service confirmed that the officer, a man whose age was unknown, was transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition following the crash.

WEDNESDAY 10.35am: A POLICE officer has been lucky to escape injury after a serious car crash on Summerland Way.

NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics were called to a single-car crash near Mrytle Creek about 9.25am this morning.

They said the occupant of the car had been removed.

Their injuries are unknown at this stage.

Acting Inspector Rob Hindle said police were aware of the crash with officers heading to the roadway to assist.

An eye witness said told The Northern Star he saw a police car in an embankment and spoke with two officers on scene.

He said the cops "were lucky to be alive".