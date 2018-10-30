Menu
EMERGENCY services are responding to a serious crash at a busy Townsville roundabout.
Crime

Officer down after stolen car incident

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 4:18 PM

A POLICE officer is understood to be injured following an incident involving a stolen car in Townsville.

Paramedics were called to the intersection of Old Common Rd and Bundock St in Belgian Gardens to reports of a police officer down.

It's understood the stolen vehicle was sighted around the Pallarenda Road area about 2pm this afternoon.

Reports indicate the stolen vehicle may have been involved in a head-on collision with a police car.

The injured police officer has been transported to hospital with a leg injury.

Police have closed Bundock Street from Old Common Rd to Evans St and multiple agencies are assisting with traffic control.

Police said to avoid the area if possible.

crime editors picks police officer stolen car townsville

