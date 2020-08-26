Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
Crime

Police officer charged with dangerous driving during pursuit

Liana Turner
26th Aug 2020 12:50 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer is expected to face court later this year after being charged over a police pursuit near the Queensland border.

Police will allege the officer, a 46-year-old sergeant, was on duty when he was involved in a pursuit on the M1 motorway near the Queensland/NSW border on Saturday, March 14 this year.

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command investigated the matter and the officer was issued a court attendance notice yesterday.

He has been charged with driving at a speed or manner dangerous, negligent driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

His licence has been suspended and he is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, October 12.

The officer is attached to a specialist unit.

byron bay local court dangerous driving northern rivers crime northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        99-lot subdivision set for green light from Ballina council

        Premium Content 99-lot subdivision set for green light from Ballina council

        News CONCERNS have been raised about the environmental impacts of the $15 million development.

        VIDEO: 'Supersonic, stealth fighter' over Evans Head

        Premium Content VIDEO: 'Supersonic, stealth fighter' over Evans Head

        News Check out the amazing video of the F-35A bomb drop

        State-of-the-art gear for our hardworking fireys

        Premium Content State-of-the-art gear for our hardworking fireys

        News FIREFIGHTERS at Lismore Fire & Rescue have received their new structural...

        3 heroes, 100 years of emergency work

        Premium Content 3 heroes, 100 years of emergency work

        News A TRIO of outstanding volunteers have been named finalists in the 2020 Rotary...