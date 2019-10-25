Menu
A police officer has been charged with assault over an alleged violent arrest in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay. Contributed Channel 9
Police officer charged over violent arrest of teen boy

Liana Turner
by
25th Oct 2019 11:25 AM
A POLICE officer has been charged over an alleged assault of a teen boy in Byron Bay.

Following a Law Enforcement Conduct Commission investigation into the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Byron Bay's Lateen Lane last January, an officer has been charged with common assault.

The LECC provided the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with a brief of evidence in relation to the findings of the investigation, known as Operation Tambora, last December.

The LECC found the officer had engaged in "serious misconduct" during the arrest, in which he allegedly struck the teen with his baton 18 times.

In a statement, NSW Police said the officer was issued with a court attendance notice on Wednesday.

The officer is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, December 2.

It's understood the officer was attached to Tweed Byron Police District at the time of the alleged incident but has since left the area.

