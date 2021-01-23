Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police sergeant, linked to a specialist command, has been suspended from duty after being charged with accessing vile child abuse material.
A police sergeant, linked to a specialist command, has been suspended from duty after being charged with accessing vile child abuse material.
Crime

Police officer charged over child sex abuse material

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 11:01 AM

A NSW police officer, attached to a specialist command, has been charged after allegedly accessing child abuse material online.

Officers stopped the 48-year-old sergeant's car about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon before arresting him.

He was taken to Fairfield Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to access child abuse material and not keeping a firearm safely.

He was refused bail and will front Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The officer has been suspended from duty.

Originally published as Police officer charged over child porn

child exploitation material charge crime nsw police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Herne ready to go full throttle into new motorsport season

        Premium Content Herne ready to go full throttle into new motorsport season

        Sport Lismore’s racing star Nathan Herne is returning to racing this weekend in Tasmania.

        VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Lismore

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Crown the Best Cafe in Lismore

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Lismore

        Big changes as beloved IGA prepares for reopening

        Premium Content Big changes as beloved IGA prepares for reopening

        News It’s been closed for 18 months, and locals are in for a surprise or two when...

        Huge fines for parents who buy booze for their kids

        Premium Content Huge fines for parents who buy booze for their kids

        News Ahead of Australia Day, police are reminding the community it’s illegal to purchase...