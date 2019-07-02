Police officer bitten by woman during arrest

A woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer after hurling verbal abuse during an arrest.

A WOMAN will front court after allegedly verbally abusing police before biting a police officer on the leg during an arrest at the weekend.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer and senior constable David Henderson said Nimbin police will allege that at 12am on Sunday they were speaking to a male on Woodlark Street Lismore.

"At this time a 28 year old Lismore woman stood behind police, started filming them and was repeatedly swearing at them. She also said, 'There is no charge in New South Wales for swearing'.

"She was corrected and asked to move away.

"Police then had to arrest the man. While they did so the woman said, 'He will go in the f**king paddy wagon for nothing', 'You're being filmed the whole f**king way, oh yeah are you going to f**k me using language'.”

He said the accused continued to swear while police advised her she was under arrest.

The woman allegedly refused to provide any identity and refused to sit on the ground before she bit a senior constable on the leg.

The woman was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with Assault Police and Offensive Language.

She will appear at Lismore Local Court later this month.