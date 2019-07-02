Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer after hurling verbal abuse during an arrest.
A woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer after hurling verbal abuse during an arrest. Trevor Veale
Crime

Police officer bitten by woman during arrest

JASMINE BURKE
by
2nd Jul 2019 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN will front court after allegedly verbally abusing police before biting a police officer on the leg during an arrest at the weekend.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer and senior constable David Henderson said Nimbin police will allege that at 12am on Sunday they were speaking to a male on Woodlark Street Lismore.

"At this time a 28 year old Lismore woman stood behind police, started filming them and was repeatedly swearing at them. She also said, 'There is no charge in New South Wales for swearing'.

"She was corrected and asked to move away.

"Police then had to arrest the man. While they did so the woman said, 'He will go in the f**king paddy wagon for nothing', 'You're being filmed the whole f**king way, oh yeah are you going to f**k me using language'.”

He said the accused continued to swear while police advised her she was under arrest.

The woman allegedly refused to provide any identity and refused to sit on the ground before she bit a senior constable on the leg.

The woman was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with Assault Police and Offensive Language.

She will appear at Lismore Local Court later this month.

More Stories

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Pregnant woman served out-of-date chicken at Lismore KFC

    premium_icon Pregnant woman served out-of-date chicken at Lismore KFC

    Business A WOMAN has claimed she bought a meal from Lismore KFC that was not so finger-lickin' good.

    PHOTOS: Family of six lose everything in house fire

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Family of six lose everything in house fire

    Crime Blaze engulfed house despite best efforts from emergency services

    Driver blows twice the legal limit in road side test

    premium_icon Driver blows twice the legal limit in road side test

    Crime A Byron Man will face court for drink driving

    What do you think about busy bridge closing for a makeover?

    premium_icon What do you think about busy bridge closing for a makeover?

    Community Project aimed at reducing maintenance needs in the future