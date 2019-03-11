Police officer bitten by woman during arrest

A POLICE officer has been lucky to avoid six months of medical testing after being bitten by a woman in Lismore this morning.

Richmond Police District officers allege they attended a Lismore Motel at 6.20am this morning to respond to calls a 29-year-old Lismore woman was creating noise.

Police issued the woman and the people in the unit a Noise Abatement Direction.

Despite the direction, police were called back to the motel a few minutes later where the woman yelled at police and acted aggressively towards them.

She was placed under arrest and asked to walk towards a police car.

The woman tried to go back into her room and was restrained before she bit a Senior Constable on the wrist.

She was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with Assaulting Police and a Not Cease Noise Emission After Noise Abatement Direction.

She will appear at Lismore Local Court next week.

Crime prevention officer Senior-Constable David Henderson said anytime an officer is bitten, spat on or another form of bodily fluid comes in contact with the officer they are required to seek medical treatment.

" Generally if you get bitten and it breaks the skin, you face six months of medical testing to see if you have things like hepatitis, AIDS, or syphilis,” he said.

"It's a very trying process but in this case (the bite) didn't break the (officer's) skin.”