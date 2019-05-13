Police officer assaulted with coffee mug

COFFEE MAG ASSULT: Police have alleged that a 32-year-old man assaulted an officer with a coffee mug in Casino.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night in Casino after allegedly assaulting an officer with a coffee mug and ripping his shirt.

Police allege around 7.10pm on Sunday May 12, two men were walking along Centre St Casino towards a motel and heard a noise coming from Garry McGrath Car Sales yard.

They saw a man on the passenger side of a white 1991 panel van on the lot. They saw the male throw something at the passenger window and heard glass smashing.

One of the men called Triple-0 and as he was talking he saw the man climb through the broken window of the car.

Police arrived, approached the two and saw the accused drinking some form of spirits from a ceramic mug.

After being questioned, the man became abusive and started swearing at the officers.

When police informed him they believed he was involved in smashing a car window at the car yard he would be searched, the man raised his hand holding the mug and the police officer thought that the mug was going to be thrown at him due to his aggressive demeanour.

Police said the man's speech was slurred, and he was extremely intoxicated.

After a struggle the man grabbed hold of one of the officers left side of the shirt where a badge was located and tore the shirt, then used his coffee mug to hit the officer's left shoulder, pouring the contents of the mug over his shirt.

Police restrained the man's arms and he started kicking out with his legs towards police.

More police arrived to assist restraining him as he was still trying to hit police with the mug which had to be physically forced from his hand so police could place hand cuffs on.

He was still struggling and screaming at police and attempting to throw himself around while restrained and escorted to the caged police vehicle.

Police allege the manyelled and threatened police after being placed in the police vehicle, kicking and head-butting the truck from inside the capsule.

After he was taken to Casino Police Station, they allege he continued to be hostile, threatening police and kicking at the custody dock after being placed there.

He was later charged with three offences and slated to attend Casino Local Court on May 22.