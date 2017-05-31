Police negotiate peaceful resolution in knife stand-off

LAW & ORDER: Lismore police calmed a mental health patient by retreating when he threatened them with a knife and managed a peaceful solution to get him to hospital.

A POTENTIALLY tragic situation was avoided by police when they negotiated a peaceful resolution with a mental health patient wielding a knife.

On Tuesday around 4.30pm, Lismore police assisted the assisted the mental health crisis team with a Schedule 1 patient who refused to return to a medical facility.

NSW Police Inspector Nicole Bruce said police attended a house in New Ballina Rd, when they were confronted with the armed man.

"Police were required to force entry and the situation escalated when the patient produced a knife,” she said.

"They used a taser and capsicum spray, however, this this did not subdue the 38-year old patient (and while) police did draw their firearms they retreated and withdrew to negotiate with the patient for a peaceful resolution.”

Inspector Bruce said the man was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

"There was no injury to the patient, police or medical staff,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Ballina police were called to a small fire at the high school in Cherry St at 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

Inspector Bruce said police were attended the property at around 10pm where they discovered two portable toilets maliciously set alight.

"Police used their fire extinguisher to put out the small fire but fire brigade also attended ,” she said.

"This incident had potential dangers as it was beside a container terminal which held chemicals, but there was no danger catching alight when police were there.”

In Casino at 2.30pm at the Royal Hotel on Tuesday police had cause to search a 35-year old male at where they have located an amount of cannabis.

The hotel patron was issued with a court attendance notice for possessing a prohibited drug