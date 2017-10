Police believe this person may be able to help with investigations after a fail to stop crash in Ballina.

Police believe this person may be able to help with investigations after a fail to stop crash in Ballina. Contributed

DO YOU recognise this person and car?

Ballina police are investigating a fail to stop car crash that took place at Winton Lane in Ballina.

The man pictured and the owner of this car may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you can identify this person or the car please call Ballina police on 6682 2444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E65818852.