Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.
News

MISSING: Police need help to find Fraser Coast teen

Carlie Walker
by
12th Jun 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Maryborough.

The girl was last seen by family at a Maryborough house on June 7.

She has not contacted family since and police hold concerns for her safety.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown however she has connections with the Mount Isa area.

She is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, medium build and pink hair.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to contact police.

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice maryborough missing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Dramatic rescue as boat sinks off Ballina

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Dramatic rescue as boat sinks off Ballina

        News A MAN and a woman are suffering from hypothermia after their boat sank 4km off Ballina.

        'I never got better': Sporting champ's mental health battle

        premium_icon 'I never got better': Sporting champ's mental health battle

        News He had 90 squash titles to his name, but then life took a dark turn.

        Where legal gun ownership is popular on Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Where legal gun ownership is popular on Northern Rivers

        News AND how COVID-19 is impacting gun clubs in the area.

        Post-mortem delays in Ballina murder case

        premium_icon Post-mortem delays in Ballina murder case

        Crime Jesse Vilkelis-Curas died from injuries sustained during a fight