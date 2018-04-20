Police name worker killed in Bruxner Hwy machinery accident

Emergency services including police, police rescue, firefighters and ambulance at the scene of the machinery accident on the Bruxner Highway.

Emergency services including police, police rescue, firefighters and ambulance at the scene of the machinery accident on the Bruxner Highway. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE have named the road worker who died in a machinery incident on the Bruxner Highway this week.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said the man, who died when loading machinery onto a truck near Lismore on Wednesday morning, was 48-year-old Kent Kilbride.

Insp Bruce said Mr Kilbride - an independent road contractor - was from the Queensland town of Yarrabilba, in the Logan Shire.

A Safework NSW spokesman confirmed they were investigating the incident.

He said the investigating was ongoing.

"We are unable to give out further details until the investigation is complete," he said.

Emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway near Atfield St about 11.10am on Wednesday.