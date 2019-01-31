Menu
Suspicious deaths Frenchville
Police name woman found dead in Rockhampton home

Michelle Gately
by
31st Jan 2019 12:41 PM | Updated: 1:03 PM
POLICE have revealed the identity of the woman found dead in a Rockhampton home on Monday night.

Officers were called to the Frenchville house on Monday evening about 9.30pm after a Triple 0 call.

A firearm was the weapon used at the scene, according to police.

Police today confirmed the woman found dead at the scene was a 49-year-old Frenchville resident Julie Rush.

She was a mother of three sons.

However, The Morning Bulletin believes the man is Rockhampton anaesthetist Dr Andrew Carll.

 

Rockhampton anesthetist Dr Andrew Carll has been named as the owner of the Frenchville Rd home where a man and woman were found dead on Monday night.
The Frenchville Rd home was owned by Dr Carll, who worked for Mercy Health and Aged Care.

The Morning Bulletin understands staff have been advised of his death and offered counselling.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Brisbane yesterday and post mortems will be conducted this week.

Police also confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation.

