Police nab high range drink-drivers during Easter operation

Tweed Byron police are cracking down on drink-driving this long weekend.

Tweed Byron police are cracking down on drink-driving this long weekend. Trevor Veale

POLICE have urged motorists to heed warnings against driving under the influence this long weekend.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Inspector Jackie Lilley said of four people allegedly caught drink-driving in the Byron Bay area overnight, two returned high range readings.

Insp Lilley said it was concerning to see some motorists ignore repeated warnings from police.

She reminded residents and visitors police would take a zero tolerance approach throughout the Easter long weekend.

Lengthy delays leaving Bluesfest site

"It's a time when we've got more police in Byron Bay than ever, when we have these big festivals (like Bluesfest),” Insp Lilley said.

"Police will be out in force this weekend around the Tweed Byron Police District and we'll be targeting traffic and drink-driving offences.”

Double demerits are in place for a range of offences this long weekend.