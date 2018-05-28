Police nab drink-driver at almost four times' limit

A man has been charged with drink-driving in Byron Bay.

A MAN will face court after being caught driving at almost four times' the legal alcohol limit.

Tweed Byron Police District officers stopped the 39-year-old on Johnson St, Byron Bay about 10.40pm on Saturday.

The man returned a positive roadside breath test and was then placed under arrest for a breath analysis.

At Byron Bay Police Station, he allegedly returned a reading of 0.188.

The Burleigh Waters, Queensland man was given a court attendance notice and is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on June 7.

His licence was immediately suspended.