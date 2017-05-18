Police nab accused flood looter

POLICE have found and charged a man accused of looting during the March 31 floods in Lismore.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with larceny after officers said they saw the man and five others floating two large buckets out of a bottle shop on Keen Street about 2pm on March 31.

The officers uncovered and returned a haul of alcohol valued at $208 inside the buckets including: 12 bottles of wine, 12 bottles of beer and one bottle of cider.

It's alleged the group were chest deep in flood water and police are aware flooding had broken the rear roller door of the drive-through bottle shop.

The teenager will appear in Lismore Local Court in July.

Investigations are continuing to track the five others involved.