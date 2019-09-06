Police move to avert bikie war after stabbing

POLICE have officially warned a fired-up ex-Hells Angel Ben "Notorious" Geppert not to retaliate after the vicious stabbing murder of his little brother in a Gold Coast dog park.

Just hours after 17-year-old Harry Geppert was bashed, stabbed and left to die in the popular Varsity Lakes park on Wednesday afternoon, his infamous brother promised revenge.

"I promise I won't rest till (sic) I have made this person pay!" a grief-stricken Ben Geppert posted to Instagram.

"I won't stop till (sic) I sort this Harry I promise you."

The former bikie enforcer's emotion-charged threats came as the accused killer, 18-year-old Jarvis Farrier, handed himself in to police and was charged with murder.

His lawyer yesterday asked a magistrate to place him in protective custody due to safety concerns.

Police spoke to an emotional Ben Geppert after his threats and warned against taking the law into his own hands.

"Obviously his brother is known to us, he's well-known to the Gold Coast community," acting Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said.

"We have no concerns that he's going to be taking the law into his own hands.

"I mean, if he even thinks about that, there's going to be consequences."

Supt Smith said it would be alleged that a carload of youths bashed Harry Geppert at the park before Farrier got out of another car and stabbed him in the back while he was being assaulted.

He said the attack was believed to have been over a petty dispute between two groups of teens, with some drug-related activity.

Accused Jarvis Farrier

Victim Harrison Geppert

He urged the teens to come forward and "give their version before it gets diluted".

Supt Smith ruled out any bikie or street gang links and said there were no public safety concerns.

"It's not like we've got people running around attacking people at random," he said.

"The people of the Gold Coast can be assured that it's safe to go to dog parks and continue on with their daily lives."

Police had not recovered the alleged murder weapon yesterday but found items of interest in a raid on Farrier's family home at Upper Coomera.

They are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage.

Supt Smith said the Geppert family was naturally devastated and was seeking medical help to deal with their grief.

A more melancholy Ben Geppert took to Instagram again yesterday to say he was "crushed".

"If I could give my life for you to have yours back I would do so without thinking twice," he posted.

He also said he was handing over his Instagram account to someone else for the next few weeks.

"I have nothing else to say other then (sic) I'm grieving and thank you again for the kind messages," he wrote.

Farrier will reappear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 19.