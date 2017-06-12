18°
Police medal awarded to dedicated officer

Alison Paterson
| 12th Jun 2017 12:18 PM
WORTHY RECIPIENT: Superintendent Greg Martin, Police Commander of the Richmond Local Area, said he was humbled to receive an Australian Police Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star
WORTHY RECIPIENT: Superintendent Greg Martin, Police Commander of the Richmond Local Area, said he was humbled to receive an Australian Police Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours. Photo Mireille Merlet-Shaw / The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw

FORMER bomb technician, Superintendent Commander Gregory Michael Martin of the Richmond Local Area Command said he's humbled and happy to receive the Australian Police Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Supt Martin, 55, said it was a big surprise when he received the letter informing him of the nomination.

"In my 33 years in the NSW police force I've worked all around the state and this is something you don't really think about,” he said.

"It's been all a bit surreal.”

Supt Martin said he felt very humble to have the award.

"There's a lot of (police) legends have this award and I'm on the lowest rung but proud to be in their company,” he said.

Supt Martin has come a long way since joined the NSW Police Force as a Trainee in 1984, at the NSW Police Academy, Goulburn.

He was attested as a Probationary Constable in 1984, where he was stationed at Hornsby in Sydney.

He was promoted to his current rank in 2004 and posted to his current command in 2010.

Supt Martin has dedicated most of his policing career to the forensic field, where he has been recognised in the Supreme Court of NSW (Criminal Division), as an 'expert' forensic investigator.

During his time at the Richmond LAC, he was responsible for reinvigorating the Community Drug Action Team (CDAT) and obtaining government funding for an innovative program where safety messages were printed on drink coasters for use in licensed premises, a strategy that has been widely embraced across New South Wales and other jurisdictions

Supt Martin has extensive experience in commanding areas with high Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Communities (ATSI), where he has devoted considerable efforts and resources developing trust and working relationships with community leaders that saw better outcomes for both police and the community.

He has been an active sponsor and contributor to the Indigenous Police Recruiting Our Way Delivery.

Supt Martin said he's been overwhelmed by the calls, emails and texts which have come flooding in since the announcement was made.

"I have received so many congratulatory emails, phone calls and texts,” he said.

When asked about how the medal stacked up against all the hard times, the difficult incidents and dark days every police officer experiences, he said it certainly goes there.

"It's very humbling to have someone decide I'm a worthy recipient,” he said.

"My wife is pretty chuffed.”

Minister for Police and Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant congratulated Supt Martin who was one 24 Police and Emergency Services personnel honoured in the Queen's Birthday list.

Mr Grant said each and every day NSW Police Force officers and members of our emergency service agencies put their own lives on the line to protect and assist the community.

"The men and women who have been recognised in today's honours go above and beyond in their duties and service to the people of NSW.

"Time and time again, they have shown their selflessness and commitment to protecting the vulnerable, whether as paid personnel or as volunteers.

"Their roles, ranging from high-level criminal and forensic investigators, rescuers and emergency managers, often place them in harm's way and these medals honour the vital work they do.

"None of these 24 individuals entered their chosen field for these sorts of accolades, but it is important that we acknowledge their unwavering dedication to the safety and wellbeing of the community which they serve.

"When disaster strikes or a serious emergency occurs, these are the people who respond with bravery and resilience, and I am delighted they have been recognised with such prestigious awards.　

"From fires and floods, to road accidents, rescue operations and critical investigations, we rely on them to keep us safe and the NSW Government and community are extremely grateful for their contribution.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  australian police medal northern rivers community northern rivers police nsw police queens birthday honour list awards superintendent gregory martin

Local Partners

