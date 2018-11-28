Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The white Jeep was believed to be stolen and a police manhunt for the driver is still underway.
The white Jeep was believed to be stolen and a police manhunt for the driver is still underway.
Crime

Manhunt for driver in motorway crash

by Kirstin Payne
28th Nov 2018 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE manhunt is underway following a stolen car crash on the M1, in the early hours of this morning.

A white Jeep which is believed to have been stolen was travelling the wrong way on the Southbound lanes of the motorway, just before 3am Wednesday.

The Jeep collided with a grey sedan just 2km north of the Coomera exit causing it to overturn.

The occupants of the Jeep then fled the crash site on foot.

Paramedics transported the driver of the sedan to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The man who was in his sixties was suffering leg pain.

Police dog squads are currently tracking the area in search of the individuals involved in the incident.

All but one of the southbound lanes on the M1 remain closed north of Coomera.

Major delays expected.

The white Jeep had overturned after it collided with another vehicle just north of the Coomera exit on the M1.
The white Jeep had overturned after it collided with another vehicle just north of the Coomera exit on the M1.

More Stories

gold coast m1 crash manhunt

Top Stories

    Noah finds his ark after 12 months living in hospital

    premium_icon Noah finds his ark after 12 months living in hospital

    News AFTER 12 months stuck living in a hospital, a 20-year-old Lismore man with disabilities has finally been given a safe place to call home.

    Strong winds bring down 'monster' fig

    premium_icon Strong winds bring down 'monster' fig

    Environment Couple devastated someone set fire to their beloved tree

    Violence towards hospital staff 'at a tipping point'

    premium_icon Violence towards hospital staff 'at a tipping point'

    Health "A minimum nurse ratio can be the difference between life and death"

    $10m for uni research into naturopathic medicine

    premium_icon $10m for uni research into naturopathic medicine

    News Vitamin king gives $10 to Southern Cross University for research

    Local Partners