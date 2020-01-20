Menu
The search for 60-year-old Gary Flower who went missing in the Keppel Islands has been called off.
Difficult decision made in search for missing Dysart man

Steph Allen
20th Jan 2020 7:20 PM | Updated: 7:58 PM
POLICE have confirmed that after a week of scouring waters around the Keppel Islands for missing man Gary Flower, the search has been called off.

For the last week, police have co-ordinated a multi-agency sea, land and air search of the area.

Mr Flower, a 60-year-old retired Dysart State School principal, was reported missing on January 14 after he and a 62-year-old Yeppoon man attempted to swim to their seven-metre vessel which was dragging its anchor near Conical Rocks at around 3am.

The men were separated in the water, and although the 62-year-old was found within the vessel, Mr Flower was unable to be located.

Mr Flower's family have been notified and expressed their support of the efforts of all emergency services during the week.

If you have any information for police, contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

