Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police car.
Police car.
Crime

Police make chilling discovery in freezer

Caitlan Charles
by
29th Aug 2018 5:07 PM | Updated: 6:36 PM

A MAN wanted as part of Operation Roam 2018 has been arrested after police located him hiding in a chest freezer at Yamba.

About 9.15am on Tuesday, police attached to the Coffs/Clarence Police District assisted by Grafton Target Action Group, attended Shores Drive after receiving information about a man wanted by police in relation to outstanding warrants.

The 28-year-old man was wanted by detectives from the Orana Mid-Western District following an aggravated break and enter at Armatree in February 2018, where a firearm and three vehicles were allegedly stolen.

Police searched the house and located the man hiding in a chest freezer.

He was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station and the four warrants were executed.

He was refused bail and was expected to appear in Grafton Local Court today (August 29).

clarence crime coffs/clarence police district editors picks grafton police station grafton target action group nsw police yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'It needs to be fixed': Authorities to meet on deadly bypass

    premium_icon 'It needs to be fixed': Authorities to meet on deadly bypass

    News TOO much tragedy has already unfolded at this Alstonville black spot, now it's time for a solution.

    Much-loved cat survives 7 days stuck 10m up a tree

    premium_icon Much-loved cat survives 7 days stuck 10m up a tree

    Offbeat Distraught family thought something terrible had happened

    1 mayor, 1 council boss in our 70 Most Influential list

    1 mayor, 1 council boss in our 70 Most Influential list

    News Five mayors and five GMs in our region, but not all made the cut

    Driver, 17, was allegedly in stolen car at time of crash

    Driver, 17, was allegedly in stolen car at time of crash

    News Teen in serious condition, critical incident investigation launched

    Local Partners