Police make another arrest in connection to ice drug ring

A Queensland truckie accused of being involved in a methylamphetamine supply ring was arrested allegedly in possesion of 20g of ice. SUPPLIED UNDER CREATIVE COMMONS LICENSEMANDATORY BYLINE

POLICE have made another arrest in relation to a drug supply ring uncovered by a police probe into the fiery death of two bikies.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty said around 2am this morning detectives and uniformed police from Grafton Police stopped a B-double travelling from Sydney to Brisbane.

Police alleged the driver, a 63-year-old Queensland man, was carrying 20g of methylamphetamine with a street value of around $9000.

Chief Insp Flaherty said the man was allegedly involved in a drug supply ring that was uncovered by Strike Force Kiowa, established in December 2018 to investigate the death of two people in a fatal crash near Halfway Creek, 20km south of Grafton.

"I think this shows the dedicated work of both uniformed officers and detectives in the Coffs/Clarence area targeting information we get quite often from Crime Stoppers in relation to the alleged location and supply of drugs," Chief Insp Flaherty said.

"These investigations, while they can take some time, can still end in arrests. Strike Force Kiowa has been investigating this matter for 18 months and are still making arrests in relation to the alleged commercial supply of methylamphetamine."

The man was charged with commercial supply of prohibited drug (methylamphetamine) and appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court today. He is due to appear in Grafton Local Court on September 21.