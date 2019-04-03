Menu
A police pursuit ended in Ballina. John Gass
Police looking for car involved in highway pursuit

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Apr 2019 3:57 PM
A SILVER car has evaded a police pursuit this afternoon after it disappeared in Ballina.

A Richmond District Police spokesman confirmed officers started their puruit of the car after it was caught speeding southbound near Tyagrah along the Pacific Highway.

"The car was lost in Ballina,” the spokesman said.

"The pursuit was terminated in Ballina and the car was last seen at Tamarind Dr.”

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

